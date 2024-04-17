 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a new government budget to lawmakers Image: AFP/File
world

Canada budget woos young voters, asks rich to pay more

0 Comments
By Michel COMTE
OTTAWA

The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday unveiled a federal budget that seeks to woo young voters while asking the wealthy to pay higher taxes.

Trailing his main rival, conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, by more than 10 points, Trudeau must rally support from the millennials and Gen Z voters who propelled him to power in 2015 in order to win elections expected next year.

At the same time, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has promised not to swell the nation's budget deficit while doling out tens of billions of dollars in additional social spending to help ease concerns about rising costs of living.

Most of the new spending is directed at education, housing and jobs -- all pressure points for young voters.

"For too many younger Canadians, particularly millennials and Gen Z, it feels like their hard work isn't paying off," Freeland said in the budget document.

"They're not getting the same deal their parents and grandparents did," she said, adding: "We must restore a fair chance for millennials and Gen Z."

Specifically, millennials and so-called Zoomers could benefit from extended student grants and loans, rent subsidies, a boost to work placement and summer jobs programs, a new youth mental health fund, and hep improving their coding skills.

The Liberal government also pledged amid a housing crunch to build an additional 3.87 million new homes by 2031 "at a pace and scale not seen since after the Second World War," Freeland said.

To do this, Ottawa will open up public lands for housing, convert federal offices to apartments, tax vacant properties and scale up modular housing.

New home prices fell slightly in March but not enough to offset a jump in mortgage interest costs that has sidelined many would-be first-time buyers.

Inflation came down from a recent high to 2.9 percent in the month, but it is still too high to bring relief in interest rates set by the Bank of Canada.

Nevertheless, Canada is expecting a "soft landing" this year and will avoid a recession due to slightly improved growth despite relatively high interest rates weighing on the economy, the budget said.

Economists surveyed by the government "expect the economy to avoid a recession," it said, forecasting growth of 0.7 percent this year and 1.9 percent in 2025 -- compared to 0.5 percent and 2.2 percent forecast in a November economic statement.

To help offset the boost in social spending, the budget calls for increased capital gains taxes on the wealthiest Canadians.

"Today, it is possible for a carpenter or a nurse to pay tax at a higher marginal rate than a multi-millionaire," Freeland told lawmakers. "That isn't fair."

Small businesses meanwhile will gain a carbon tax rebate, and funds were made available for artificial intelligence research and startups.

Ahead of an expected catastrophic summer wildfire season, Ottawa is also doubling a volunteer firefighter tax credit.

In the budget, funding was also earmarked for a national school food program, free contraceptives for women, enhancing Canada's spy agency capabilities to combat foreign interference, more foreign aid, and restoring roads to remote Indigenous communities damaged by climate change.

Freeland reported in the budget that the national debt will increase slightly to a new record high of Can$1.3 trillion in fiscal 2024-2025.

Canada's debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to fall to 41.9 percent.

The deficit, meanwhile, is expected to come in a bit lower than originally expected to Can$39.8 billion, and remain stable before starting to fall in 2026-2027.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Bethany “Bitsii” Nakamura on Breathing New Life into Abandoned Homes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 15 – 21, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves for Home Decor

Savvy Tokyo

Suwa Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

Kanazawa Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog

10 New Japanese Skincare Products for Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo