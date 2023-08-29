Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People hold pride flags during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto
FILE PHOTO: People hold pride flags during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch Photo: Reuters/Mark Blinch
world

Canada, citing potential dangers, warns LGBTQ travelers of US risks

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Canada, citing the risk of potential dangers, is advising LGBTQ travelers planning trips to the United States to check how they might be affected by recently passed laws in some states, Ottawa said on Tuesday.

Anti-LGBTQ demonstrations in the United States last year rocketed 30-fold compared with 2017 and legal moves to restrict LGBTQ rights are on the rise.

Canada's travel advisory for the United States now includes a cautionary message for those who consider themselves two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning or intersex - or 2SLGBTQI+ for short.

"Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons," the advisory says. "Check relevant state and local laws."

The advisory did not specify which states it was referring to.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, asked why the advice had been updated, said the government employed experts "to look carefully around the world and to monitor whether there are particular dangers to particular groups of Canadians."

Speaking to reporters in Atlantic Canada, she added: "Every Canadian government ... needs to put at the centre of everything we do the interest and the safety of every single Canadian and every single group of Canadians. That's what we're doing now".

She declined to say whether any talks had been held with the Biden administration before making the change. The overall risk profile for the United States remains at green, indicating a normal security precautions requirement.

The United States is Canadians' top travel destination, and in June residents returned from about 2.8 million trips south of the border. About 1 million people, 4% of the Canadian population aged 15 years and older, are lesbian, gay, bisexual, or of another sexual orientation than heterosexual, according to official data released last year.

The largest LGBTQ advocacy organization in the United States, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), has declared a national state of emergency, citing the proliferation of legislation in state capitols aimed at regulating the lives of queer people.

The U.S. embassy in Ottawa did not have an immediate comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Flying Solo: Five Japanese Group Activities You Can Enjoy On Your Own

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Ohashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 28 – Sep. 3

Savvy Tokyo

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Kyoto Gyoen (Imperial Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

Hayama Shiosai Park and Museum

GaijinPot Travel