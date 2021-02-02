Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Canada
A man wears a face covering on a cold winter day in Montreal, Saturday, January 30, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
world

Canada confirms 1st case of South African virus variant

0 Comments
By ROB GILLIES
TORONTO

Canada on Monday reported its first case of a coronavirus variant that emerged in South Africa that is believed to be more contagious than the original.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said the case was found in Peel region outside Toronto and the person does not have a known history of travel or any known contact with someone who has travelled.

Viruses constantly mutate but scientists are especially concerned about the emergence of three that researchers believe may spread more easily. One first reported in the United Kingdom was previously confirmed in Canada, and Ontario, the country's most populous province, has dozens of cases now.

The variant first found in South Africa was detected in October. Since then, it has been found in at least 30 other countries including the U.S.

The discovery comes as the pandemic-weary Ontario government is thinking of reopening schools in Canada's largest city of Toronto and its suburbs.

Scientists recently reported preliminary signs that some of the recent mutations may modestly curb the effectiveness of two vaccines, although they stressed that the shots still protect against the disease.

The coronavirus has killed roughly 20,000 in Canada.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog