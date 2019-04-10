Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In March 2019, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Ottawa wouldn't ratify a new continental trade deal with the United States and Mexico until the US steel and aluminum tariffs were removed Photo: AFP/File
world

Canada considers adding to retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

5 Comments
By ABBAS MOMANI
OTTAWA

Canada is considering adding to its list of retaliatory tariffs to crank up pressure on Washington to drop aluminum and steel levies, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday.

"We are looking at... ways we can refresh the retaliation list to have an even greater impact," Freeland told reporters in Ottawa.

Last July, Canada hit back at the United States with retaliatory tariffs on Can$16.6 billion (U.S.$12.5 billion) in American goods, including orange juice, ketchup and bourbon.

This followed President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on imports of steel products and 10 percent on aluminum.

David MacNaughton, Canada's ambassador to Washington, reportedly told agriculture journalists in Washington on Monday that a "significant number" of U.S. agricultural products such as apples, pork and wine could make the updated list.

But the move should not be interpreted as an escalation in the trade spat, he was quoted by Politico as saying.

Rather, MacNaughton explained, the added items would make up for a shortfall in the dollar-for-dollar tariffs created when Canada waived tariffs on more than Can$285 million (US$214 million) in U.S. goods.

Last month, Freeland said Ottawa wouldn't ratify a new continental trade deal with the United States and Mexico until the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs were removed.

"When it comes to the 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum it's important to be very clear that Canada has from the outset considered these tariffs to be illegal and unjust," Freeland said Tuesday. "Frankly they are absurd."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

Long overdue. USA under Trump lost the support of Canada from the onset

5 ( +5 / -0 )

The only thing Trump and Americans understand is force. Hit them HARD and then hit them again and again!

0 ( +3 / -3 )

The only thing Trump and Americans understand is force.

Well that's not a very accurate statement...not sure why you have tried to generalize an entire nation, especially when the majority is not in favor of Trump. That's like if I said, the only thing Abe and Japanese understand is begging others for military support...its just not true. Cmon now.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

@ DeadforgoodToday  03:35 pm JST

The US nation choose Trump as their President, then what's wrong to generalize an entire nation.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The US nation choose Trump as their President, then what's wrong to generalize an entire nation

Trump lost the popular vote, by the people. He won the electoral college, do you know what that is?

So I guess the Japanese chose Abe as their leader, so that means the Japanese are all corrupt, right wing, a holes with a thirst for military? I don't think so...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Families

Great Ideas Put To Work: 4 Japan-Based Momtrepreneurs Tell Us How It All Started

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Next Best Thing To Sakura, Chichibu’s Shibazakura, Is Coming Up Soon!

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Culture

Starbucks Japan Launching New Frappuccinos with Ridiculous Hashtag Names

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy