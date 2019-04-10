Canada considers adding to retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

Canada is considering adding to its list of retaliatory tariffs to crank up pressure on Washington to drop aluminum and steel levies, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday.
"We are looking at... ways we can refresh the retaliation list to have an even greater impact," Freeland told reporters in Ottawa.
Last July, Canada hit back at the United States with retaliatory tariffs on Can$16.6 billion (U.S.$12.5 billion) in American goods, including orange juice, ketchup and bourbon.
This followed President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on imports of steel products and 10 percent on aluminum.
David MacNaughton, Canada's ambassador to Washington, reportedly told agriculture journalists in Washington on Monday that a "significant number" of U.S. agricultural products such as apples, pork and wine could make the updated list.
But the move should not be interpreted as an escalation in the trade spat, he was quoted by Politico as saying.
Rather, MacNaughton explained, the added items would make up for a shortfall in the dollar-for-dollar tariffs created when Canada waived tariffs on more than Can$285 million (US$214 million) in U.S. goods.
Last month, Freeland said Ottawa wouldn't ratify a new continental trade deal with the United States and Mexico until the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs were removed.
"When it comes to the 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum it's important to be very clear that Canada has from the outset considered these tariffs to be illegal and unjust," Freeland said Tuesday. "Frankly they are absurd."© 2019 AFP
sf2k
Long overdue. USA under Trump lost the support of Canada from the onset
YuriOtani
The only thing Trump and Americans understand is force. Hit them HARD and then hit them again and again!
Deadforgood
Well that's not a very accurate statement...not sure why you have tried to generalize an entire nation, especially when the majority is not in favor of Trump. That's like if I said, the only thing Abe and Japanese understand is begging others for military support...its just not true. Cmon now.
Realization
@ DeadforgoodToday 03:35 pm JST
The US nation choose Trump as their President, then what's wrong to generalize an entire nation.
Deadforgood
Trump lost the popular vote, by the people. He won the electoral college, do you know what that is?
So I guess the Japanese chose Abe as their leader, so that means the Japanese are all corrupt, right wing, a holes with a thirst for military? I don't think so...