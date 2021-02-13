Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Canada's COVID vaccine rollout will soon be back on track: Trudeau

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Canada's COVID-19 vaccines rollout will be back on track in March with stepped up deliveries of doses to make up for recent delays, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.

Outstanding deliveries of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines plus the purchase of additional doses from Moderna -- the only two approved for use in Canada, so far -- will bring the nation's total supply to 84 million doses by the end of September, he said.

That is more than enough to inoculate all of Canada's 38 million people using the two-dose vaccines.

"We've been continuing to work every single day on getting as many doses as possible as quickly as possible into Canadians' arms," Trudeau told a news conference.

His minority Liberal government faced growing criticism in recent weeks after its immunization effort hit a bump, with no domestic production capabilities and deliveries of the first authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna doses sourced from Europe delayed while the number of COVID-19 cases spiked.

So far, only 2.4 percent of Canadians have received the first of two required doses of the two vaccines, and 0.5 percent have received both shots needed for immunity against the coronavirus.

Trudeau said four million Pfizer-BioNTech doses would now be delivered in March, plus another 10.8 million between April and June, and 25 million subsequently.

He also announced the purchase of an additional four million Moderna doses to be delivered over the summer, on top of 40 million previously ordered doses.

Hedging bets, Canada had placed orders and secured options for more than 400 million doses of vaccines from seven pharmaceutical firms.

It is continuing to evaluate vaccines made by AstraZeneca, Sanofi and GSK, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson, and Medicago.

Meanwhile, a previously announced requirement for travelers to Canada to quarantine in hotels upon arrival while awaiting mandatory PCR test results will take effect on February 22, Trudeau said.

New arrivals will have to pay about C$2,000 (U.S.$1,600) to quarantine in the designated hotels for up to three days under strict supervision.

If their test comes back negative, they will be permitted to complete their full 14-day quarantine at home. Those with positive tests will be moved to a government quarantine facility.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

Relationships

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog