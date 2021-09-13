Canada election up in air with one week to go

Will Canada's Liberal leader Justin Trudeau win a third term as prime minister or will Conservative leader Erin O'Toole ruin his plans?
With a week to go before crucial snap legislative elections called by Trudeau himself, the two parties are virtually tied.
As the last week of campaigning kicks into high gear, the most recent polls show the Liberals and Conservatives each with 30-34 percent of the vote, and the leftist New Democratic Party with about 20 percent. Smaller parties account for the remainder.
By calling for elections well before the usual end of his term, the 49-year-old Trudeau is hoping to again secure a ruling majority in the House of Commons, which he lost when voters went to the polls in 2019.
But after a month of campaigning for the September 20 vote, that goal seems "unattainable," according to Andre Lamoureux, a professor of political science at the University of Quebec in Montreal.
"He could once again end up with a minority government, but he's playing with fire," Lamoureux told AFP.
Trudeau, the son of former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, swept to power in 2015, unseating the Tories, who had been in office for nearly a decade.
If neither the Liberals nor the Tories -- who have alternated as the ruling party since 1867 -- are able to secure a majority of the 338 seats in the lower house of parliament, the winner will have to form a minority government.
Ultimately, the election will be a referendum on the policies of Trudeau because the Conservatives' ideas "are not more popular than they were before," says Genevieve Tellier, a professor of politics at the University of Ottawa.
Voters have realized that "Justin Trudeau's decision to put himself back on the campaign trail was grounded in very strategic calculations," Tellier told AFP.
His rivals have repeatedly said in recent weeks that the campaign was a useless one as parliament is working fine -- though Trudeau has called it dysfunctional -- and the country should instead be focusing on the fourth wave of Covid-19 cases.
"Now is not the time for an election. Why in the middle of a pandemic did you call an election?" O'Toole asked Trudeau in last week's debate.
Worn out after six years in office, and weakened by a series of political scandals, the one-time golden boy of Canadian politics has lost some of his luster.
On the campaign trail, he has been dogged by protesters, many of them enraged by his policies for handling the coronavirus pandemic, including mandatory vaccines. One demonstrator has been charged with assault for throwing stones at the premier.
In late August, he was forced to cancel a campaign event for security reasons.
"We cannot afford four more years of Justin Trudeau," said NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, calling the current leader a "big talker but little doer" on climate change and the environment.
"The 'sunny ways' promised by Trudeau in 2015 seem well far off, and all many voters see are empty words," Tellier said.
But Trudeau has hit back at his critics in recent days, casting himself as the only credible leader among the candidates and saying O'Toole doesn't have the bona fides to run the Group of Seven nation, which is also the world's fourth largest oil producer.
He has portrayed O'Toole as weak and ineffective, said his policies on climate change are insufficient and labeled him as an extremist for caving to the anti-abortion, climate skeptic right wing of the Conservative party.
After the last debate, it also seems that regional politics could be a factor.
For Daniel Beland, a professor at McGill University who focuses on Canadian politics, the regional factor -- especially the situation in Quebec -- makes any projections of the election outcome "nearly impossible."
The candidates' English-language debate on Thursday triggered passionate reactions in the French-speaking province, prompting the provincial prime minister to issue a rare endorsement of the Conservatives.
In western Canada, voters pay more attention to policies on oil while in Ontario, the NPD could gain ground in the populous Toronto metropolitan area, perhaps playing a spoiler for both the Liberals and the Conservatives.
Until now, Trudeau has more or less successfully followed in his father's footsteps.
Regaining a majority for his third term is the final step in that quest -- on September 20, the nation will decide whether he gets to fulfill it.© 2021 AFP
Zaphod
Trudeau..... the motherlode of bad ideas.
I hope he will be gone.
Cricky
Well at least there is a choice, and not one based on family history.
Sven Asai
The still real Canadian grizzlies aren’t eligible to vote, so he will surely make it with the votes of the imported supporters in the populated areas and some affiliated woke psychos. The same effect how the Dems. and Biden made it biased in the U.S. to their favor and then won and will further win it with ease.
smithinjapan
Nothing wrong with a minority government and three parties with near-equal power... means you actually have to work to pass legislation if the democracy works. Problem is, democracy isn't working so well lately.
P. Smith
It would be tragic if conservatives es took power in Canada.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Trudeau is the poster boy for the neo-liberal globalists, so no doubt Dominion will be available to secure his 'victory'.
PharaohChromium
Bye bye Trudeau. Scumbag.
theResident
@smithinjapan: There is nothing right about a minority Government in any country at any time. All you end up with are toothless coalitions - all too common in some smaller European countries where they also have that ridiculous proportional representation nonsense. First past the post any day of the week.
Reckless
So Canada is gonna be like the US was 5 years ago and swerve hard right?
catseye97
Well unless I’ve got my history wrong, universal health care was passed during a minority Pearson government in the 1960’s. They can get things done.
P. Smith
Ego Sum Lux MundiToday 01:52 pm JST
What exactly is a globalist?
I like how you think Dominion alters votes despite having zero evidence of this.
This is exactly why conservatism is a cancer on society.
runner3
This is a tough one for me, all I know is I'm not voting for the Conservative Party.
smithinjapan
TheResident: "All you end up with are toothless coalitions - all too common in some smaller European countries where they also have that ridiculous proportional representation nonsense."
No bigger proof in the US that democracy has failed, and a majority would only be a dictatorship, either left or right. And toothless coalitions? Japan leads in that realm. Didn't the Communist Party, Minshuto, and a few others just make some new coalition party? and almost every single one of the people in them all just LDP dropouts. Three different parties, with roughly equal power, is not a coalition, nor does it end up with the same level of gridlock as a nation like the US, which is sliding into the abyss.
Catseye: Exactly.
theResident
Indeed - Japan has had toothless coalitions for years and the US has the very out of date Electoral College that has the power to create a President! No wonder democracy is breaking down The fact that someone has to bring up something from the 1960's in a country that had a population of 21 million (Canada) at the time is a little sad.
These ridiculous coalitions and/or minority Governments lead to countries not only lacking strong, firm , manifesto driven leadership but weak oppositions to keep the checks and balances in place.
P. Smith
No explanation of what a “globalist” is and no evidence they Dominion changes votes. What an absolute shocker that a “conservative” can’t explain what they are talking about beyond the talking points they receive.
rainyday
The Canadian system, even when it has a minority government, is WAY more effective than the US system. In the US you almost never have both the executive and both houses of Congress controlled by the same party, and with the senate that means a 60 plus majority to overcome the fillibuster. So presidents can almost never implement any legislation at all and you’ve got constant gridlock.
In the Canadian system that never happens, even with a minority government. The executive and legislature are controlled by the same party, so it can pass legislation freely in a majority government. In a minority government they have to form a coalition, which also allows them to pass legislation. If they can’t form a coalition or vote sharing agreement, the government will fall and you’ll have a new election that will deliver one that can.
We almost never have the idiotic legislative paralysis that is normal in the US.
Reckless
Wow! Canada sounds like heaven. What are you doing here?
Skeptical
Glimpses from the Jody Wilson-Raybould’s book, that shows the golden boy of Canadian politics to be a "petulant leader who turns on women who don’t let him have his own way," sure hasn't helped him. That on the heels of the last debate, when Paul accused Trudeau of not being a “real feminist,” saying “a feminist doesn’t continue to push strong women out of his party when they are just seeking to serve."
See the last debate? Did you see when Trudeau dismissed the APTN's Melissa Ridgen, when she questioned him about the festering issue of eliminating boil-water advisories on First Nation reserves? His reply, that “one of the enemies of progressive politics is cynicism,” is not only non-responsive, it is political cynicism in itself.
rainyday
Teaching random people on the internet the comparative advantages a Westminster style parliamentary system has over a presidential system it would seem.
Skeptical
With one week to go, this deserves to stay on the radar:
Daphne Bramham: Is China interfering in the Canadian election?
Opinion: Some Chinese-Canadians are warning of vote-buying by pro-Beijing forces targeting at least two Chinese candidates who don't toe the line.
https://vancouversun.com/news/politics/election-2021/daphne-bramham-is-china-interfering-in-the-canadian-election
Skeptical
Wow! With less than a week, this bears watching. From the Canadian Medical Journal:
Why are PHAC, Health Canada gatekeeping access to NACI?
Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) stalled media access to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) at the same time Canada’s chief public health officer suspended regular pandemic briefings and interviews “in light of the election.”
Just before the Aug. 15 election call, amid a surging fourth wave of COVID-19, PHAC replaced Dr. Theresa Tam’s weekly media briefings with written statements.
Both PHAC and NACI have stressed their independence during the pandemic. But according to a former senior science advisor, a Harper-era reorganization of PHAC that promoted a non-physician president over the chief public health officer saw the agency subsumed into the general bureaucracy. PHAC now shares a media department with Health Canada, which has a long history of restricting access to government scientists.
https://cmajnews.com/2021/09/02/covid-suppress-1095961/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=covid-suppress-1095961