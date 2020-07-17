Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau has come under scrutiny in a widening ethics probe over a contract to a charity that paid large sums to members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's family Photo: AFP/File
world

Canada ethics probe widens to Trudeau's finance minister

0 Comments
By Dave Chan
OTTAWA

An investigation into Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's role in awarding a government contract to a charity that paid members of his family large sums of money has been extended to Finance Minister Bill Morneau, the country's ethics commissioner said Thursday.

Mario Dion, an independent officer of parliament, announced he would be investigating Morneau following a request by the Conservative opposition.

Like Trudeau, Morneau apologized on Monday for not having recused himself from the negotiations on the huge contract awarded to WE Charity.

Two of Morneau's daughters were associated with the charity, one of them as an employee.

"Following requests from several parliamentarians, #EthicsCommissioner Dion will examine the Hon. Bill Morneau," the ethics office tweeted.

"A report will be released when the examination is complete," it said, adding that a probe of this nature on average takes about seven months.

The main opposition parties have called on Trudeau, who heads a minority government, to testify under oath before a parliamentary committee investigating the contract.

The committee's first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, but the prime minister has not yet said whether he intends to take part.

Trudeau on Monday admitted he had made "a mistake" by not recusing himself from discussions about the no-bid CAN$900 million (USD $662 million) contract with WE Charity.

The group has since said it is withdrawing from the federal program, which provides grants of up to $5,000 to eligible students for volunteer work with non-profit organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NGO has admitting to paying nearly CAN$300,000 to Trudeau's mother, brother and wife for speaking engagements.

The prime minister told a news conference he didn't know how much his mother and brother were being paid.

Trudeau has run afoul of the ethics commissioner on two previous occasions since 2017 for conflict of interest violations.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Momotaro Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

High End Delivery and Takeout Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Omicho Market

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Getting a Commuter Pass in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Couples Stuck in Quarantine Found it Helped Them Grow Closer According to Survey

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

6 Japanese Products For Your Period

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 28, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What Am I Eating? A Guide to Japanese Convenience Store Onigiri

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #88: 400 Nurses Resign After Being Told They Won’t Get Their Bonus

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines And Dryers

Savvy Tokyo