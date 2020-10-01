Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The extension comes amid a second wave of infections caused in part by the return to school or work of millions of Canadians after summer breaks Photo: AFP/File
world

Canada extends ban on international travelers

By Lars Hagberg
OTTAWA

Canada on Wednesday extended a ban on non-essential international entries until the end of October as the country was gripped by a surge in coronavirus cases.

"We are extending the existing restrictions on non-U.S. international travel into Canada until October 31, 2020," Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a Twitter post.

The restriction, which has been in force since mid-March, makes an exception for spouses, children, parents or guardians of Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

The U.S. has a separate relationship with Canada under which non-essential travelers aren't allowed into Canada but essential workers can get across the border. That arrangement expires on October 21.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

