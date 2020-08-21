Canada extends pandemic emergency aid at a cost of Can$37 bil

By Dave Chan

Canada announced Thursday a four-week extension of emergency aid for people who lost work due to the pandemic, and an easing of rules on qualifying for unemployment benefits when that expires.

Officials estimated the cost of the measures at Can$37 billion (U.S.$28 billion) over one year.

About 4.5 million Canadians, or 12 percent of the population, are currently receiving $2,000 a month in emergency support. That's due to end this month.

Canada's unemployment rate hit a record high of 13.7 percent in May before falling to 10.9 percent in July.

The easing of a nationwide lockdown has seen most businesses reopen and millions back on the job in recent months.

But many are still stuck at home, without work.

"By supporting Canadians who are out of work because of the pandemic, we are making it possible for our country to continue to practice social distancing and to do the right things in the fight against the coronavirus," newly tapped Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference.

"As we shift from our initial emergency response to a safe and prudent restart, as we shift to living with COVID-19, our approach also needs to evolve," she said.

The changes to the unemployment program, starting September 27, would cover some 400,000 people who might not normally qualify, including self-employed and contract workers, officials said.

Canadians will also be able to receive paid sick leave, as well as a caregiver benefit to look after their children if daycares and schools are closed -- although most schools plan to reopen in September.

Parliament must still approve the changes to unemployment insurance when it returns on September 23, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suspended it this week.

If the opposition parties balk, it could trigger snap elections.

© 2020 AFP