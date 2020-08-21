Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada's newly named finance minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a news conference on August 18, 2020 in Ottawa Photo: AFP
world

Canada extends pandemic emergency aid at a cost of Can$37 bil

0 Comments
By Dave Chan
OTTAWA

Canada announced Thursday a four-week extension of emergency aid for people who lost work due to the pandemic, and an easing of rules on qualifying for unemployment benefits when that expires.

Officials estimated the cost of the measures at Can$37 billion (U.S.$28 billion) over one year.

About 4.5 million Canadians, or 12 percent of the population, are currently receiving $2,000 a month in emergency support. That's due to end this month.

Canada's unemployment rate hit a record high of 13.7 percent in May before falling to 10.9 percent in July.

The easing of a nationwide lockdown has seen most businesses reopen and millions back on the job in recent months.

But many are still stuck at home, without work.

"By supporting Canadians who are out of work because of the pandemic, we are making it possible for our country to continue to practice social distancing and to do the right things in the fight against the coronavirus," newly tapped Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference.

"As we shift from our initial emergency response to a safe and prudent restart, as we shift to living with COVID-19, our approach also needs to evolve," she said.

The changes to the unemployment program, starting September 27, would cover some 400,000 people who might not normally qualify, including self-employed and contract workers, officials said.

Canadians will also be able to receive paid sick leave, as well as a caregiver benefit to look after their children if daycares and schools are closed -- although most schools plan to reopen in September.

Parliament must still approve the changes to unemployment insurance when it returns on September 23, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suspended it this week.

If the opposition parties balk, it could trigger snap elections.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Working At a Japanese Company

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Chiba—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Kamakura

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Everything About Visiting Tokyo DisneySea With Children

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel