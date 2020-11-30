Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Canada extends travel restrictions for those entering the country

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Canada will extend its restrictions for all travelers entering the country, except from the United States, until Jan 21, the government said on Sunday, in a move to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Restrictions for U.S. citizens and foreign nationals arriving from the United States will continue until Dec 21 and may be extended at that time, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement.

Canada said it is also amending its order and creating a framework for considering applications from sport organizations seeking to hold International Single Sport Events.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog