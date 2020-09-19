Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Canada extends U.S. border restrictions to Oct 21

0 Comments
By ROB GILLIES
TORONTO

Canada is extending the agreement to keep the U.S. border closed to non-essential travel to Oct 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday they will continue to base the decision on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and have been extended each month since.

Many Canadians fear a reopening. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world.

Canada is seeing an uptick in cases in recent weeks. Canada largest province, Ontario, reported 401 new cases on Friday.

Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Funerals In Japan: Etiquette And Rituals

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-22

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Autumnal Equinox Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog