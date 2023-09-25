Canada House speaker apologizes for recognition of veteran who fought for Nazis

The speaker of Canada's House of Commons on Sunday apologized for praising an individual at a parliamentary meeting who served in a Nazi unit during World War II.
Two days earlier, Speaker Anthony Rota had recognized 98-year old Yaroslav Hunka as a "Ukrainian hero" before the Canadian Parliament. Hunka served in World War II as a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, according to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights group that demanded an apology.
Rota in a statement took responsibility for what was characterized as an oversight, calling the initiative "entirely my own."
"I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision," he said, adding his "deepest apologies" to Jewish communities.
The recognition came following a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who thanked Canada for its assistance in his country's war against Russia.
Following Zelenskiy's remarks, Rota acknowledged Hunka, who was seated in the gallery, praising him for fighting for Ukrainian independence against the Russians. Hunka received two standing ovations from those gathered.
"At a time of rising antisemitism and Holocaust distortion, it is incredibly disturbing to see Canada's Parliament rise to applaud an individual who was a member of a unit in the Waffen-SS, a Nazi military branch responsible for the murder of Jews and others," the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center said in a statement while demanding an apology earlier Sunday.
"An explanation must be provided as to how this individual entered the hallowed halls of Canadian Parliament and received recognition from the Speaker of the House and a standing ovation," the group added.
Rota added in his statement that no one, including fellow parliamentarians or the Ukrainian delegation, was aware of his plans or remarks beforehand.
Since their forces entered Ukraine, Russian officials have drawn parallels with the struggle against Nazism during World War II. Ukraine rejects such rhetoric.
Hunka could not be reached for comment.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
JJE
14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS - 1st Galician
Meaning the men were drawn from western Ukraine. This was a nazi unit and extremely loyal to Hitler. His pal Himmler took a personal interest in them.
Patches with insignia of this notorious unit can be spotted on soldiers of the contemporary UAF.
O Canada... hang your head in shame.
proxy
The only apology acceptable for inviting a member of the Waffen SS into Parliament is resignation.
Trudeau will try to blame Harper for having a literal Nazi in Parliament and the feckless CBC will go along.
Canada is shamed by the current government almost on a daily basis. What the heck happened to voters in that country.
No excuses for this.
Tiffany
This is what it has come to -ovations for exNazis...but but there is no Nazi admiring in Ukraine, Dems bots say here.
kurisupisu
Trudeau and Zelensky both stood and gave this Nazi an exuberant ovation.
Thousands of murdered Poles must be turning in their graves!
JJE
There is irony on so many levels here.
Obviously they know this "hero" was a member of the Waffen SS because he has the telltale sign - the small black ink tattoo on the underside of the left arm - the SS blood group tattoo.