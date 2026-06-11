Canada introduces legislation to ban social media for children under 16

FILE PHOTO: Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo

By Maria Cheng

The Canadian government introduced a new digital safety ‌bill on Wednesday that would ban social media for children under 16 with exemptions for platforms that meet ‌certain safety standards, months after Australia ⁠enacted the world's first social ⁠media ban ⁠for young people.

The bill also aims ‌to make AI chatbots safer by setting up a ⁠digital regulator ⁠to establish safety standards, a government official said.

Its introduction in Parliament comes weeks after families affected by one of the country's ⁠worst mass shootings sued OpenAI, ⁠alleging that the company knew ‌the alleged killer was planning the attack on ChatGPT but did not warn police.

In December, Australia became the world’s first country ‌to ban social media for children under 16. A month after its law was introduced, social media companies collectively deactivated the accounts of nearly 5 million teenagers.

France, Denmark and Poland are also considering tightening rules around ​social media use for children, while Greece in April announced it would ban ‌access to those under the age of 15 from January 2027.

Government officials in a technical briefing said it ‌could take a year for the bill ⁠to pass and ⁠18 months to set ​up the digital regulator once it ⁠does.

Prime Minister Mark ‌Carney has a slim majority ​in Parliament, which is due to break for summer recess soon.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.