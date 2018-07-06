Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Canada investigates run-ins between U.S. customs, fishermen

0 Comments
By PATRICK WHITTLE
PORTLAND, Maine

The Canadian government said Thursday it's investigating a series of encounters in which U.S. border patrols have approached Canadian fishing vessels in a disputed island area off the East Coast.

The area in question is around Machias Seal Island, a 20-acre (8-hectare) rock island at the Maine-New Brunswick border.

U.S Customs and Border Protection said Thursday agents whose sector covers the area have interviewed workers on 21 Canadian vessels this fiscal year while conducting regular patrols to enforce immigration laws. The agency said it hasn't made any arrests, and it's operating within its jurisdiction.

But some Canadian fishermen have described the encounters as harassment. Laurence Cook, chair of the Grand Manan Fishermen's Association lobster committee, wrote in a June 25 Facebook post that agents who attempted to stop a Canadian fisherman were "typical American bullies."

Canada is contacting U.S. agencies about the encounters, said John Babcock, a spokesman for Global Affairs Canada. He said Canada considers its sovereignty over the area to be "longstanding" and grounded in international law.

"Until the matter of the boundary is resolved, we will continue to take practical steps with the U.S. to ensure that the area is well managed," Babcock said. "Canada and the U.S. have a long history of cooperation which ensures that fishing in this area in well-managed and safe for both countries.?"

The Grand Manan Fishermen's Association said it will work with the Canadian government to make sure it is able to keep fishing activities going in a normal fashion.

Machias Seal Island is located off Cutler, Maine, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) up the coast from Portland. The island's only residents, other than numerous seabirds such as puffins, are lighthouse keepers, who are employed by the Canadian Coast Guard.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection described the island area as a "Grey Zone" on Thursday, while Canadian authorities said Canada's title to the area is clear. The dispute has fueled tension between American and Canadian fishermen over the years, as the waters around the island are especially important lobstering grounds.

"It's a pretty significant area," said Geoff Irvine, executive director of the Lobster Council of Canada.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

Bringing the Concept of ‘Real Life’ English into the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Otaue Rice Planting Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Mishima Skywalk

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy a FREE glass of wine and beer!

Tavola36

Slices of Japanese Life that Keep me Coming Back for More

GaijinPot Blog