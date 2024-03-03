Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visits Canada
People leave an event where Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was supposed to meet with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but was cancelled due to protestors outside at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 2, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio Photo: Reuters/Carlos Osorio
world

Canada, Italy leaders cancel Toronto event for security reasons

By Carlos Osorio
OTTAWA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday canceled a joint visit to the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto for security reasons, according to a Canadian spokesperson.

Two groups of protesters, one against Trudeau's government and another of pro-Palestinian protesters, had gathered outside the gallery. There were also numerous police.

Jenna Ghassabeh, a spokesperson for Trudeau's office, confirmed the event was called off for security reasons but referred questions to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which had no immediate comment.

Meloni is visiting Canada in Italy's role as president of the Group of Seven nations for 2024 after visiting Washington on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Canada and Italy agreed to enhance cooperation in various areas, including energy security and the shift to a sustainable energy future, over the next three to five years, according to a statement.

