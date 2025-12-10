 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada's Industry Minister Melanie Joly Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
world

Canada launches plan to recruit top researchers

0 Comments
MONTREAL

Canada on Tuesday launched a CAN$1.7 billion ($1.2 billion) program to recruit leading global researchers, part of the effort to poach intellectual talent looking to leave the United States because of President Donald Trump's policies.

Top Canadian institutions -- including the country's largest hospital network and the University of Toronto -- have previously announced multimillion dollar strategies to recruit experts whose work has been impacted by Trump's broad cuts to scientific research.

Canada's federal government has now joined this effort, in what it called "one of the largest recruitment programs of its kind globally."

The plan is not strictly catered to U.S.-based researchers impacted by Trump.

A statement from the ministries of industry and health says the goal is "to attract and support more than 1,000 leading international and expatriate researchers," including French speakers.

But asked by AFP at a press conference on Tuesday if scientists alienated by the president would be targeted for recruitment, Canada's Industry Minister Melanie Joly said, "some countries are turning their backs on academic freedom. We won't do that."

The recruitment effort would be global, she said, but added: "We know that many people south of the border are raising their hands and are already showing interest. Our universities have already started having these conversations."

Experts have warned that Trump's policies could trigger major shifts in the global competition to hire some of the world's brightest minds, which for decades has been dominated by deep-pocketed U.S. universities backed by robust federal funding.

Trump's funding cuts have impacted a range of research projects, and studies that involve climate change or diversity, equity and inclusion have been heavily affected.

The European Union also made a push to draw U.S. researchers, announcing an incentives package worth €500 million ($582 million) earlier this year to make the 27-nation bloc "a magnet for researchers."

Joly said a priority would be to encourage leading Canadian researchers working abroad to return.

"I think that for a long time in Canada, we've talked about brain drain," Joly said, voicing hope the country would now be able to "bring our people back home."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

OTC Japanese Medicines for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Experiencing Magic at the Harry Potter Studio Tour in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Inside the World Cosplay Summit: Which Country is Your Favorite?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

A Guide to Gojyoin: Japanese Castle Stamps

Savvy Tokyo

How to Enjoy Christmas in Japan When You’re Single

GaijinPot Blog

Food

The Best Christmas Dining Offers in Tokyo For The 2025 Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Kounotori Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Warm Winter Destinations in Japan: Islands and Cities That Stay Sunny All Season

GaijinPot Blog