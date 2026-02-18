Canada launches huge defense plan to curb reliance on U.S.

By Marion Thibaut and Ben Simon

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday launched a multi-billion dollar plan to strengthen the Canadian military and rely less on the United States.

Carney's announcement of Canada's first defense industrial strategy built on themes he has emphasized throughout his 11-month tenure as President Donald Trump rips through traditional U.S. alliances.

The prime minister says Canada has not done nearly enough to defend itself in an increasingly dangerous world and counting on U.S. protection is no longer viable.

"We've relied too heavily on our geography and others to protect us," Carney said. "This has created vulnerabilities that we can no longer afford and dependencies that we can no longer sustain."

Carney has become one of the most prominent global voices criticizing Trump's administration, notably after his speech at the World Economic Forum last month where he said Trump had triggered a "rupture" in the rules-based global order.

On Tuesday, Carney also addressed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's speech last week to the Munich Security Conference, highlighting what the Canadian leader sees as the widening gap between U.S. and Canadian values.

Carney, addressing reporters after giving a speech on the defence plan, pivoted to Rubio's speech without being asked about it. He cautioned that Trump's top diplomat had spoken of Washington's desire to defend "Christian nationalism."

"Canadian nationalism is civic nationalism" and Ottawa's mandate was to defend the rights of everyone in a vast and diverse country, Carney said.

"There is a rivalry taking place between Canadian nationalism and other forms of nationalism," he added, speaking in French.

In Munich, Rubio said "Western Civilization" was defined by "Christian faith, culture, heritage, language, ancestry, and the sacrifices of our forefathers."

Carney's office said the defense industrial strategy amounts to an investment of "over half a trillion dollars (U.S.$366 billion) in Canadian security, economic prosperity, and our sovereignty."

That includes C$180 billion in defense procurement and C$290 billion in defense and security related infrastructure, Carney said.

The plan -- which calls for enhanced defense capacity on land, at sea and in the air -- also aims to generate 125,000 high-paying careers.

For Carney, the increasingly fragile security relationship with the United States does not mean Canada should go it alone on defence.

His government has pursued closer military ties with the European Union and, at the Munich conference, Ottawa formally joined the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program -- making Canada the only non-European member of the bloc's defense financing scheme.

The prime minister on Tuesday also talked about hopes for new defense export opportunities in Asia, notably with South Korea.

The goal is to "be strong enough to be a partner of choice," the prime minister said.

Canada should build "a domestic defense industrial base so we are never hostage to the decisions of others when it comes to our security," he said.

Carney also re-emphasized the need to enforce Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic, where warming temperatures caused by climate change are thawing the ice, opening a new era of competition for critical minerals.

© 2026 AFP