Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said standing back and allowing bigotry amounted to nothing more than complicity and cowardice Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

Canada's lawmakers vow to confront hate, white supremacy

1 Comment
By DAVE CHAN
OTTAWA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday slammed leaders' unwillingness to call out hate, while parliament unanimously passed a motion to stand against white supremacy in the wake of the Christchurch mosques attack.

"I stand here today to cast a light on this hatred and on our unwillingness to call it out," Trudeau said in the House of Commons. "As leaders, as (a) privileged few with power and an audience, we have a responsibility to do something."

Trudeau said allowing bigotry in party politics, online, at town halls and "when it reaches our front door" amounted to nothing more than complicity and cowardice.

"I'm calling on like-minded countries of the world to stand with Canada in this fight. Muslims, Christians, Jews, black, white, all of us, we must fight this hatred as a team."

The prime minister's comments come amid a heated debate over religious and racial bigotry in the neighboring U.S. that saw President Donald Trump berated over his tepid response to the New Zealand massacre.

After the attack on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, which left 50 dead and 50 injured, Trump voiced sympathy and solidarity with the victims and people of New Zealand.

The alleged gunman -- identified as an Australian white nationalist -- referred to Trump as "a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose."

But in comments to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump dismissed concerns that white nationalism represented a growing danger around the world.

"I don't really. I think it's a small group of people that have very, very serious problems, I guess," Trump said.

The Quebec City mosque shooter, who killed six worshipers in 2017, had scoured Twitter for Trump, right-wing commentators and alt-right figures before the attack.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

An example Dimwit Donny could follow.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: “My American Husband Is Cheating On Me. I Want A Divorce.”

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Uniqlo Announces New Street Fighter Collaboration

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Live

The Strange Story of Hay Fever in Japan: Construction, Conspiracy Theories, Climate Change

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Live

The Best Japanese Tweets About Carlos Ghosn’s Prison Bail Outfit

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Guide To Cycling In Tokyo With Kids

Savvy Tokyo