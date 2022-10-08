Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Help wanted in Toronto
FILE PHOTO: A help wanted sign at a store along Queen Street West in Toronto Ontario, Canada June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo Photo: Reuters/CARLOS OSORIO
world

Canada lifts work hour limits for international students to help labor shortage

1 Comment
By Anna Mehler Paperny
TORONTO

Canada is lifting the 20-hour-a-week limit on the number of hours international students can work off-campus, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser announced on Friday, citing the country's labor shortage.

Canada's job vacancy rate was 5.4% in July, down from a peak 6.0% in April 2022. Canadian employers were actively looking to fill nearly 1 million jobs as of July.

"There's more job opportunities than there are workers in almost every community in Canada," Fraser told reporters, adding that while some international students will work in service jobs, he hopes some will find employment in their field of study.

The new policy, set to run from Nov. 15 through the end of 2023, will only apply to students studying full time, he said.

Students have said the 20-hour cap made them vulnerable to exploitation because many end up working longer hours without protections.

Fraser said lifting the cap will give students a greater choice of employment opportunities, making them less likely to fall victim to "unscrupulous employers."

"That will actually create a better opportunity for students to not fall victim to an individual employer they may be beholden to."

Fraser also announced a pilot project to automate some approvals of study permit extension applications, meant to address a backlog.

Canada has become increasingly dependent on temporary residents, including international students, to fill its labour force needs. Advocates and economists say this creates a precarious workforce and can depress wage and working conditions for all employees.

The growth in temporary residents has been especially steep for students coming from abroad to study. Canada has become an increasingly sought-after destination for international students who often come with the intent of eventually obtaining permanent residency.

Fraser said he is working on improving pathways to permanency for international students as well as to undocumented people but would not give details.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Well done Canada, US must to learn a looooot about good old Canada..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog