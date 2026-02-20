 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canadian soldiers during a training operation in the Arctic Image: AFP
world

Canada makes push to attract skilled migrants, including for defense

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Canada has launched a new program to attract highly skilled immigrants, including specialized military recruits, as it moves to overhaul a system the government says had become unsustainable.

Canada has for decades been a top destination for economic migrants from the developing world, but in 2024 then-prime minister Justin Trudeau said too many people had been let in too quickly, straining the health care system and housing stocks.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has echoed Trudeau's message, saying in October that his government was "getting immigration under control" while promising to bring in migrants with the skills needed to boost a Canadian economy facing unprecedented threats from U.S. tariffs.

Carney on Tuesday announced a half‑trillion‑dollar plan ($365 billion) to upgrade Canada's military and defense‑related infrastructure over the coming decade, a massive spending program he says will spur broad economic growth.

His immigration minister, Lena Metlege Diab, on Wednesday unveiled a new scheme she said would help "attract the best talent to Canada."

"We are creating a new category for skilled military recruits to attract highly skilled foreign military applicants," Diab said, specifying that this group includes doctors, nurses and pilots.

"This new category will support our government's commitment to strengthen our armed forces, to defend our sovereignty and to keep Canadians safe," she added.

Diab said Ottawa would be proactive in finding the workers it wants to safeguard Canada in an era the prime minister has defined as increasingly dangerous, with the U.S.-led rules‑based international order crumbling.

"We're not waiting for the right people to find us. We will go out into the world to recruit the people our country needs," Diab said.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Luxury Japanese Skincare: What’s Worth the Price Tag?

Savvy Tokyo

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

GaijinPot Blog

What the Year of the Fire Horse Means for Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

Must-know Women in Japanese Politics

Savvy Tokyo

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo