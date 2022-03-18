Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Ukrainain flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada on March 15, 2022 Photo: AFP/File
world

Canada offers three years of temporary residency to Ukrainians

MONTREAL

Ottawa announced Thursday it is establishing a new immigration program that will offer Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion a temporary Canadian residence permit for up to three years.

Canada, which has a large Ukrainian diaspora, especially in the center and west of the country, said in a statement that "Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality may stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years."

Applicants are required to apply online and provide their biometric data in the form of fingerprints and a photo.

Ukrainian refugees can simultaneously apply for a work and study permit.

Ukrainians and their families already settled on Canadian soil will also benefit from the new measures and can "extend their visitor status or work permit for 3 years, apply for a new work or study permit, or extend their existing permit."

According to a United Nations count released Thursday, more than three million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the deadly Russian invasion on February 24, more than half of whom have taken refuge in Poland.

