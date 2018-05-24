Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Rohingya refugee looks on while resting after collecting relief aid at Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh, in April 2018. Photo: AFP/File
world

Canada offers to take in Rohingya refugees; pledges aid

0 Comments
By MUNIR UZ ZAMAN
OTTAWA

Canada on Wednesday said it stands ready to take in Rohingya refugees, pledged significant aid and called for the prosecution of those behind human rights atrocities in Myanmar.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference the asylum offer did not exclude the possibility of the Rohingya returning home, as most have said they wish for.

But the current situation in Myanmar is not conducive to their safe return, she said.

About 700,000 members of the Rohingya Muslim minority fled to Bangladesh, where they stay in refugee camps, after Myanmar's military last August launched a military operation in Rakhine state.

The violence has left a trail of torched villages in its wake, with allegations of murder and rape at the hands of troops and vigilantes.

Myanmar has vehemently denied U.S. and United Nations allegations of ethnic cleansing in the Buddhist-majority country.

"The Rohingya have a right to return to their homes. But the conditions for their return currently do not exist," Freeland said. "Persecution is still happening."

The minister declined to outline when or how many refugees might be taken in, saying it will be up to the U.N. refugee agency to coordinate the resettlement.

Flanked by International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, she said Canada will work with other countries and the U.N. to come up with a plan.

Myanmar and Bangladesh had agreed in November to begin repatriating Rohingya refugees to Myanmar but the process has stalled, with both sides blaming each other for the delays.

Freeland said Ottawa will also work with the International Criminal Court to make sure there are prosecutions of those responsible for rights abuses and violations in Myanmar, which she called "ethnic cleansing" and "crimes against humanity."

"It is important for the people responsible for this atrocity to understand that they will face justice, that the world community is watching... that there ultimately will be no place to hide," she said.

Canada's pledge of Can$300 million (U.S.$233 million) in aid over three years is on top of the Can$45.9 million in emergency assistance already provided since the start of 2017.

According to a statement, it will go to improve living conditions for Rohingya refugees in camps and settlements, help mitigate the impact on their host Bangladesh and support other conflict-affected populations in Myanmar.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Ways Life in Kyoto is Different than Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Fujinomiya

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Healthy Servings: Japanese-Style Warm Prawn And Seaweed Salad

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Is Japan’s Younger Generation Bound To Change The Nation’s Problem With Adultery?

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Motonosumi Inari Shrine 

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

6 Tips For Managing Curly Hair In Japanese Humidity

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka