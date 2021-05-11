Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada's Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics has heard testimony from several women claiming that Pornhub ignored their requests to have videos removed from the site Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

Canada privacy watchdog investigating Pornhub

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Canada's privacy watchdog said Monday it is investigating Pornhub over possible breaches involving the posting of sexually explicit videos online without the consent of people featured in them.

Commissioner Daniel Therrien revealed his probe of the world's largest porn site and its Montreal-based parent MindGeek at a parliamentary committee hearing.

His office, however, declined to provide any details to AFP.

The Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics has heard testimony from several women claiming that Pornhub ignored their requests to have videos removed from the site.

In December, The New York Times published an article in which Pornhub was once again accused of posting illegal content online, including child pornography and rape videos.

The site, which claims to get 130 million visitors per day, has refuted the allegations and announced a series of measures to combat illegal content on its platform: only "verified" users can now post content, and downloading videos is restricted to paid users.

In February, Canadian lawmakers grilled MindGeek executives about alleged abuses on their platform, while MasterCard and Visa suspended payments on the Pornhub site following a public outcry.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, meanwhile, promised to introduce legislation this year that would force online platforms to remove all illegal content.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog