Canada rallies around Trudeau after Trump's insults

Canadian politicians of all stripes rallied round their prime minister on Monday after his cautious and polite defense of free trade rules drew an extraordinary personal rebuke from U.S. President Donald Trump.
The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
Nevertheless, Trump appears determined to upend the trade relationship, insisting that the U.S. is the loser, and has demanded that the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) be renegotiated or abandoned.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is in talks to save the deal and, in concert with the other major trading powers in the G7 group of nations that met in Quebec over the weekend, pushed back against Trump.
And in Ottawa on Monday, International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne urged lawmakers to speed ratification of the Trans-Pacific Partnership that might offset losses in U.S. trade by binding Canada closer to Asia, Australia and Latin America.
In particular, Canada, Japan and the European G7 powers are outraged by Trump's unilateral -- or illegal, in their eyes -- imposition of tariffs on imported steel and aluminum in the name of preserving U.S. industry on national security grounds.
Trump skipped the end of the G7 summit on Saturday and was in the air en route to his historic nuclear summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un when Trudeau dubbed the national security justification "insulting."
And the young Canadian leader, who has attempted to maintain a public facade of friendship with the U.S. leader, confirmed that he would regretfully impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods from next month to offset the steel levy.
Trump was infuriated by the news conference and abruptly withdrew U.S. support for the summit's relatively anodine closing statement, a boilerplate invocation of the importance of multilateral trade rules.
He also insulted Trudeau personally, dubbing him "very dishonest and weak" and excoriated Canada's managed dairy market, which is a tiny part of total exchanges but is protected by a huge 270 percent tariff.
He also suggested he is again studying possible tariffs on automobiles imported from Canada, a move which would have a much more substantial hit on both economies.
The venom of the exchange sent shockwaves through foreign policy circles and rattled markets, as another sign of the weakness of the Western alliance and of the threat NAFTA will collapse.
As might be expected, Trudeau's foreign minister Chrystia Freeland took his side.
"Canada does not conduct its diplomacy through ad hominem attacks, we don't think that it's a useful or productive way to do business and perhaps we refrain particularly from ad hominem attacks when it comes to our relationship with our allies," she declared.
And the Canadian left, no friend of the American right, was quick to attack Trump's outburst.
"This is a small-minded man not fit for public office. Canada will not be pushed around by his circus thug bluster," said Charlie Angus of the New Democratic Party.
But even conservative and populist figures on the right of Canadian politics, some of them admirers of Trump's brand of politics when it stays south of the border, rallied to their liberal premier.
"We will stand shoulder to shoulder with the prime minister and the people of Canada," said Doug Ford, the newly-elected anti-tax premier of Ontario and brother to the late crack-smoking mayor of Toronto, Rob Ford.
Trump's favorite U.S. network Fox News invited Canada's outspoken former conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, usually a reliable Trudeau critic, to discuss the crisis.
But even he was nonplussed by Trump's line of attack. "I don't understand the obsession with trade relations with Canada," he sighed.
Despite his own U.S. Trade Representative's office confirming the trade surplus falls more than $8 billion in Washington's favor, Trump has repeatedly insisted that U.S. workers are getting ripped off by NAFTA.
Behind his claim lies a difference in how the countries' calculate the trade figures.
According to the USTR, America counts Canadian goods that are shipped to regional trading hubs within the United States and then re-exported back to Canada or Mexico as U.S. exports.
If these goods that originate in Canada and are eventually sold there without have been substantially worked upon in the United States are taken into account then Ottawa comes out the winner.
Using this metric, the USTR reports, Canada can claim a $90 billion annual surplus in goods trade, although the US still has a large advantage in services.
This seems to have been what Trump was referring to when he tweeted: "Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal.
"According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B."
Wherever Trump is getting his figures from, his aggressive personal attacks and determination to torpedo a prestigious world summit on Canadian soil have done nothing to head of the threat of trade war.
"I'm in complete agreement with the prime minister's statement," said Jason Kenney, leader of the Conservative Party in oil-exporting Alberta Province and a Harper ally.
"A reasonable, balanced and firm assertion that Canada will not be bullied, and that we will retaliate if the U.S. Administration does not end its attack on our steel exports."
In Ontario, home to many car plants that would be hit by U.S. tariffs, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer warned that NAFTA and the cause of free trade itself is now at stake.
"Divisive rhetoric and personal attacks from the U.S. administration are clearly unhelpful," he added.© 2018 AFP
21 Comments
Burning Bush
Trudeau is an elitist, born into an elite political family. His father and his connections to the influential Desmarais family in Canada is what made him.
The rolled up sleeves, guy next door image is courtesy of his huge PR staff.
sf2k
We're a trading nation and just signed two more big deals with the EU and the Pacific Rim plus South America, so of course we're all elitists. That's why we can trade.
cla68
Judging by what happened in the recent Ontario election I would be surprised if Trudeau survives the next national election.
sf2k
Comedy gold: Canada's response: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6eVNBlk3YY
Dango bong
more slanted reporting, I will edit for you "Trump appears determined to "make" the trade relationship "equal""
sf2k
cla68
that's not how our elections work and you clearly have never lived there
whoopie!
bass4funk
Of course, the media can't say anything remotely positive otherwise it would undercut their credibility with their haters, got keep that hate fuel going, can't go fair or soft, real news is not important.
CrazyJoe
Bullying, ranting and verbal abuse are signs of weakness, not strength.
This has NOTHING to do with trade. It has to do with Trump's massive inferiority complex.
Trudeau is younger, stronger, smarter, and better looking, and it was obvious to the entire world as they stood next to each other in that group photo. And it was painfully obvious to Trump. So he did what he does best: throw a temper tantrum.
SuperLib
Trump's going after Canada because he perceives them as being a less powerful country. Russia has a trade surplus but Trump and his supporters know to keep their mouths shut and take it.
sf2k
The great part is that the USA will now throw away its trade surplus by increasing trade costs. Without a socialist safety net their people will suffer even more while we have our employment insurance. As for the Canadian aluminum industry, it's going to rake it in since the USA doesn't have a replacement
$$$Thanks! $$$
I think we should pronounce Aluminum how the rest of the world does it, just to add to the fun
Our politicians need to pass the CPTPP faster so that Japan and Canada can have open trade and maybe help resolve various business outlets in need ruined by Trump. Canadian butter without the US chemicals I'm sure would be appreciated
Netgrump
So? What's the relation with the topic above?
Strangerland
An attempt to discredit Trudeau so that their boy doesn't look as stupid for his sudden trade war with Canada. Yes, you read that right. A trade war with Canada.
sf2k
Trumpets hate it when someone with an education shows up their master. Especially the grace of Trudeau who was a former substitute teacher. That's gotta be an extra burn
They will now face Canadian justice. Puns, sarcasm, dramatic irony. Also any Monty Python quotes we can muster.
It's going to be glorious, glorious
Bintaro
Ok, let's make it fair for Canada and bring the trade deficit to zero then.
Aly Rustom
Trudeau kicked some orange butt. The conservatives were quick to label him a young weak and inexperienced bleeding-heart politician who didn't have what it takes to stand up to Trump. Man did he prove them wrong!
Justin was the main force opposing Trump and my impression from the G7 summit was that the other world leaders were just getting his back while he was in the forefront facing down the orange ape. Not only has this man shown compassion to refugees, greeting them at the airport, and displayed refreshingly progressive views, but he has shown that he has more balls than ANYONE else on the world stage.
Go Canada! I envy you!
(I have to speed up my application process to Canada)
sf2k
Aly,
Please come on by! We allow multiple citizenship so you wouldn't be giving anything up only adding to your own and your family's security. I hear the IRS can still be a pain though on expats.
Be ready with a quip about being from the US, we unfortunately look down on Americans so I apologize in advance.
Kaishu
bass4funk
Seem to remember you saying that you hated Obama.... Hypocritical somewhat.
Cricky
But they were a Love, Love couple, Trump again causes a crisis at least this relationship doesn't involve a Porn star and $130,000. Even his wife now she has a green card seems distant.
oldman_13
This is NOT how you treat your fellow politicians on the world internet stage.
Disagreements are one thing, publicly insulting one of your biggest trading partners is vile behavior and not something the leader of ANY country should be acting.
Aly Rustom
sf2k
I know. Your country is the most progressive I have ever lived in. Most of my family is in Vancouver, by the way.
Well here's the good news: I'm not American! British and Syrian national.
rainyday
This, undoubtedly, explains why Trump is so emotionally vulnerable around Trudeau (much like Ivanka is). Trump is also an elitist of course, spoiled as a child, allowed to dodge military service when his country might actually have needed him, and given a fortune he did nothing to earn. But his elitism lacks the luster of Trudeau’s. Trudeau is actually from an elite family, Trump was just born rich.
This is the only way to explain Trump’s hurt feelings at Trudeau’s comments. It hurts to be spurned by those you long to be. Trump must look at the easy friendship between Trudeau and Macron and just feel so lonely. It is so sad.