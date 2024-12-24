 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A person holds a lighter in an alleyway while smoking in the US state of Oregan in 2024 Image: AFP
world

Canada records 50,000 opioid overdose deaths since 2016

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Nearly 50,000 people in Canada died of an apparent opioid overdose from January 2016 to June 2024, with fentanyl playing an increasingly prominent role in fatalities, the national health agency said Monday.

The prevalence of fentanyl in Canada has drawn additional attention after incoming U.S. President Donald Trump cited the drug as part of his justification to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian imports.

Trump has accused Ottawa of not doing enough to stem the flow of fentanyl into the United States and said his promised 25 percent tariff would remain in place until Canadian authorities address the problem.

Health Canada on Monday reported a total of 49,105 "apparent opioid toxicity deaths" from the start of 2016 to June of this year.

Fentanyl was involved in 79 percent of opioid deaths so far this year, a figure that has increased by 39 percent since 2016, the agency said.

Canadian authorities have acknowledged a significant spike in domestic fentanyl production.

The seizure of Canadian-made fentanyl in the United States, Australia and elsewhere indicates that domestic production exceeds demand and Canada has become a net fentanyl exporter, the foreign ministry has said.

But experts do not believe Canadian-sourced fentanyl is a major player in the United States.

Health Canada said that so far this year an average of 21 people have died each day from apparent an apparent opioid overdose, 72 percent of whom were males.

Those figures marked an improvement compared to same period in 2023, Health Canada said, but noted the figures are preliminary and subject to change.

"We must remain cautious in drawing conclusions on the trends for 2024," it said in a statement. "The extent of opioid and stimulant-related harms remains very high."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Date Night Restaurants in Tokyo at Every Budget

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama: Make Your Own

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

winter

5 Magical Holiday Destinations in Japan For 2024

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best Observation Decks and Elevated Views in Japan

GaijinPot Blog