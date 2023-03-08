Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable Photo: Reuters/BLAIR GABLE
world

Canada repeals historic laws targeting women, LGBTQ community

0 Comments
By Molly Cone
TORONTO

Canada has expunged historic indecency and anti-abortion laws targeting women and the LGBTQ community, the government said on Tuesday, in a criminal justice system reform that will allow people convicted under such offenses to clear their records.

The repealed laws had targeted women and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) individuals' access to abortion as well as to bathhouses, nightclubs and swinger clubs, considered to be safe spaces for queer communities.

"Canadians deserve non-discriminatory policies that put their safety first," Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth said in the statement.

She said the government recognizes that past laws and regulations were unjust and compromised the freedoms of LGBTQ communities and women.

By repealing these laws, people with previous convictions can apply for an expungement order for free under the 2018 Expungement of Historically Unjust Convictions Act, which allows for permanent destruction of "historically unjust records of conviction."

Applicants will need information regarding the conviction to meet certain criteria. If the person convicted has passed away, a family member or trustee may apply on their behalf.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have used indecency laws to raid gay nightclubs and bathhouses across Canada, charging customers, employees and performers. In 1981, some 286 men were charged under these outdated laws in Toronto for being at a bawdy house.

The anti-abortion law has been outdated since 1988 when the Supreme Court of Canada named the law unconstitutional.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Preparing to Enter a Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Transforming Gamers Into Engineers at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

Discover Okayama: Beautiful Home of Japanese Tradition, Pottery and Steel

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

culture

Oharano Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel