A measles screening sign at Victoria Hospital in London, Ontario on July 9, 2025 Image: AFP/File
world

Canada reports first death linked to measles epidemic

MONTREAL

An infant born prematurely in the western Canadian province of Alberta died as a result of measles, officials said Thursday, the first fatality linked to the disease's resurgence in the country in the past year.

"A child, born prematurely after the mother contracted measles during pregnancy, died shortly after birth," Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said in a statement, adding that the death was "from measles."

In June, another premature infant with measles died in Canada, but authorities said the child had other medical complications and did not confirm the exact cause of death.

LaGrange warned in her statement that "children under five, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems face the greatest risks from measles."

Canada, which declared measles eradicated in 1998 thanks to vaccinations, has recorded 5,006 cases of the disease since the start of 2025, most of which have been in the provinces of Alberta and Ontario.

Among these cases, 88 percent have involved unvaccinated individuals.

The Canadian measles outbreak began in October 2024 in the eastern province of New Brunswick. It has disproportionately affected Mennonite, Amish and other Anabaptist communities, experts say, in part due to their lower vaccination rates.

The disease is a highly contagious respiratory virus spread through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or simply breathes.

It causes fever, respiratory symptoms and a rash, but can also lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, brain inflammation and death.

