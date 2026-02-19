 Japan Today
Travellers at Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario
People arrive with their luggage at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada August 11, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio Image: Reuters/Carlos Osorio
world

Canada revises express entry immigration rules, adds military roles

By Wa Lone
TORONTO

Canada introduced new immigration priority categories on Wednesday to bring in skilled ‌workers in fields ranging from research and health care to aviation, and to include certain military recruits.

The new categories align with Prime Minister ‌Mark Carney's goals of broadly reducing the ⁠number of new permanent residents in Canada ⁠while recruiting skilled ⁠workers and scholars and boosting defense capabilities to ‌lessen dependence on the United States.

The government said the shift was ⁠aimed at restoring ⁠immigration to sustainable levels while finding workers for key industries. Canada's government in recent years has sought to reduce the number of immigrants to ease strains on housing ⁠and social services.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said ⁠the 2026 changes to the Express ‌Entry system will help to attract talent that can "contribute from day one" as Canada faces labour shortages in critical sectors.

The new categories include researchers, senior managers, transport‑sector ‌workers such as pilots and aircraft mechanics, and foreign medical doctors with Canadian experience. They will also include highly skilled foreign military applicants recruited by the Canadian Armed Forces, including military doctors, nurses and pilots.

"Canada's future depends on a workforce ready for a changing economy," Diab said ​in a statement.

Carney, seeking to reduce reliance on the United States, announced a new defense strategy on Tuesday ‌that aims over the next decade to lift government investment in defense-related research and development by 85%, boost defense industry revenues by more than ‌240%, increase defense exports by 50% and create up ⁠to 125,000 quality ⁠new jobs.

Like other NATO members, Canada ​has pledged to raise defense spending to 5% ⁠of gross domestic ‌product by 2035.

Invitation rounds in existing Express ​Entry categories — including French-language candidates, health-care workers and skilled trades — will continue alongside the new targeted streams.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

