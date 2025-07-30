Canada says it intends to recognize a Palestinian state in September

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to journalists outside his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada June 30, 2025. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

By David Ljunggren

Canada intends to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

Carney told reporters that the planned move was predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to reforms, including commitments to fundamentally reform its governance and to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part.

