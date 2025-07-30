Canada says it intends to recognize a Palestinian state in September

Canada intends to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday.
Carney told reporters that the planned move was predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to reforms, including commitments to fundamentally reform its governance and to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.
5 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Well done Canada!
.
Well done France
https://apnews.com/article/france-recognize-palestine-state-macron-800ed63143f0653a7f215ad96f7038d3
.
Well done UK!
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/jul/29/uk-to-recognise-state-of-palestine-in-september-unless-israel-holds-to-a-ceasefire
.
Well done New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Ireland, Portugal, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Malta, San Marino, Slovenia, and Andorra
https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360774803/new-zealand-joins-14-other-countries-calling-ceasefire-gaza
.
While US busy doing the opposite way.
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5419637-rubio-slams-macrons-plan-to-recognize-palestinian-state/
Hervé L'Eisa
W0ke stupidity!
Tamarama
Good.
Keep 'em coming.
Concerned Citizen
Good decision........BUT
All conditions for which no matter what the Gazans do Israel and the West will never be satisfied. It's all BS.
sakurasuki
@Hervé L'Eisa
Not, it's not, it's humanity ,over 60 thousands dead including baby, children, women and elders.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/over-60000-palestinians-have-died-in-the-israel-hamas-war-gazas-health-ministry-says