 Japan Today
Canada's Prime Minister Carney speaks to journalists outside his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to journalists outside his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada June 30, 2025. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo Image: Reuters/Blair Gable
world

Canada says it intends to recognize a Palestinian state in September

5 Comments
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA

Canada intends to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

Carney told reporters that the planned move was predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to reforms, including commitments to fundamentally reform its governance and to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Well done Canada!

.

Well done France

https://apnews.com/article/france-recognize-palestine-state-macron-800ed63143f0653a7f215ad96f7038d3

.

Well done UK!

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/jul/29/uk-to-recognise-state-of-palestine-in-september-unless-israel-holds-to-a-ceasefire

.

Well done New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Ireland, Portugal, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Malta, San Marino, Slovenia, and Andorra

https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360774803/new-zealand-joins-14-other-countries-calling-ceasefire-gaza

.

While US busy doing the opposite way.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5419637-rubio-slams-macrons-plan-to-recognize-palestinian-state/

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

W0ke stupidity!

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Good.

Keep 'em coming.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Good decision........BUT

Carney told reporters that the planned move was predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to reforms, including commitments to fundamentally reform its governance and to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part.

All conditions for which no matter what the Gazans do Israel and the West will never be satisfied. It's all BS.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@Hervé L'Eisa

W0ke stupidity!

Not, it's not, it's humanity ,over 60 thousands dead including baby, children, women and elders.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/over-60000-palestinians-have-died-in-the-israel-hamas-war-gazas-health-ministry-says

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

