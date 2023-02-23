Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows printed Chinese and Canada flags
FILE PHOTO: Printed Chinese and Canada flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Photo: Reuters/DADO RUVIC
world

Canada says it thwarted recent air, maritime surveillance attempts by China

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Canada is aware of recent air and maritime surveillance attempts by China and has thwarted such efforts since last year, the Canadian defense ministry said on Wednesday, after a newspaper reported Chinese floating devices were found in the Arctic in autumn.

The discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, which flew over the United States and Canada before being shot down earlier this month, has hit already strained relations between Beijing and the West, and has intensified discourse about North American security.

The Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) spotted Chinese monitoring buoys in the Arctic last year as part of an effort to provide early detection of threats to Canada's security.

A spokesperson for Canada's defense ministry declined to provide details but said authorities were aware of Chinese surveillance attempts using dual purpose technologies, which can have both commercial and military applications.

"The CAF are fully aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and maritime approaches," the spokesperson said, adding the forces had stopped attempts to surveil Canadian territory since 2022.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Over the weekend, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said the U.S. handling of the balloon incident had been "unimaginable" and "hysterical," an "absurd" act that had violated international norms.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

5 Snow Day Trips From Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Taikodani Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog