 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wildfires burn in the Canadian province of British Columbia in June Image: AFP
world

Canada sends troops to eastern province as fire damage grows

0 Comments
MONTREAL

Canada is sending troops and coast guard personnel to its easternmost province on Thursday to confront wildfires that have forced hundreds to evacuate, as the country endures one of its worst fire seasons on record.

Wildfires across the vast country this year have already burned 7.1 million hectares (17.5 million acres) of land, an area roughly the size of Ireland, according to official data updated Wednesday.

The figure matches the amount of land scorched in 1995, which had been the second worst season on record, with data going back to 1983.

With hot, dry conditions expected to persist across several regions, and 730 active fires burning, the damage this year is almost certain to pass the toll from two decades ago.

But 2025 is not on track to overtake 2023, when 17.3 million hectares (42.7 million acres) burned, an extraordinary toll that focused global attention on the growing threat of wildfires boosted by human-induced climate change.

Federal emergencies minister Eleanor Olszewski said late Wednesday that she had approved an "urgent request" from the province of Newfoundland and Labrador to help battle growing wildfires.

"Help is on the way," Olszewski posted on X.

Provincial officials have estimated the number of people impacted by the latest evacuation orders at about 900.

Hundreds of people have also faced evacuation orders this week in the west coast province of British Columbia.

Federal troops have been deployed to help fire responses in several parts of the country this year, including the central provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan, where elevated temperatures and dry conditions led to a tumultuous spring.

In recent years, Canada has experienced warming at least twice as fast as the rest of the globe.

Linked to climate change, rising temperatures lead to reduced snow, shorter and milder winters, and earlier summer conditions that are conducive to fires, experts say.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Chirihama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Boarding School Admissions For Families in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Best Lingerie Stores With Bigger Bra Sizes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tips for Visiting the World Expo 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Setouchi Triennale 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Kikugahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Camping Spots In & Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Macrobiotics: The Japanese Concept That Brings Balance To Your Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to See the 2025 Perseid Meteor Shower in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog