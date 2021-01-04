Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Responding to national concerns about traveling to sunny destinations despite official recommendations otherwise, the Canadian government announced that anyone arriving in Canada is required to test negative for the coronavirus Photo: AFP/File
world

Canada surges from 500,000 to 600,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks

0 Comments
By Cole Burston
MONTREAL

Canada surpassed the grim milestone of 600,000 coronavirus cases Sunday, two weeks after passing half a million, underscoring the pandemic's persistence in the country during the end-of-year holiday period.

On Sunday afternoon, Canada recorded 601,314 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic and 15,860 deaths, according to data from provinces and territories reported by the public television station CBC.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, recorded 2,964 new cases in 24 hours on Sunday, and Quebec registered 2,869, a new daily record for the French-speaking province, which also has the country's highest death toll.

There have been 4,650 COVID-19 deaths to date in Ontario and 8,347 in Quebec.

Canada, a country of about 38 million, did not reach its first 100,000 cases until mid-June, three months after it recorded its first COVID-19 diagnoses.

Certain provinces, including Ontario and Quebec, imposed lockdown measures in multiple regions during the end-of-year holidays.

Responding to widespread concerns about people traveling to sunny destinations in defiance of official guidance, the government announced last week that anyone arriving in Canada is required to test negative for the virus.

Canadian authorities are strongly advising against non-essential travel abroad in order to stem the spread of the disease -- a recommendation that some elected officials have ignored.

Ontario finance minister Rod Phillips was forced to resign due to backlash over a vacation he took to the Caribbean.

Over the past few days, more than half a dozen members of Parliament and politicians have admitted to holiday trips abroad.

Some have apologized.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel