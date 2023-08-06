Canada suspends direct development assistance to the government of Niger

Canada will suspend direct development assistance to the government of Niger in response to the attempted coup d’état in the West African nation, the federal government said on Saturday.
A military junta overthrew Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and his government on July 26, the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa.
West African defence chiefs have drawn up a plan for military action if Niger's coup is not overturned by Sunday.
“Canada stands with the international community and expresses its support to the ECOWAS mediation efforts for the return of constitutional order in Niger. The democratically elected government must be reinstated immediately,” Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said in a statement.
The suspension will encompass Canada's direct budgetary support to the Government of Niger, the statement added.
Rodney
It’s all about who’s can exploit the gold and uranium. So simple. France won’t leave because they have over 50 NPPs. Wagner will send them packing.
deanzaZZR
Meanwhile, the USA has 1,000+ soldiers based in Niger and has been training the Niger army including its leadership. Hmm....