Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a bi-weekly news conference outside Rideau cottage on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, Ontario, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
world

Canada to add to record deficit in pandemic recovery attempt

0 Comments
By ROB GILLIES
TORONTO

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government vowed Monday to spend billions more to help the country recover from the pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the country is facing its most severe challenge since World War II, the worst economic shock since the Great Depression and the worse health crisis since the Spanish flu over a century ago.

The cost to date has the federal deficit reaching a record $381.6 billion Canadian (US$294 billion) this year, but the government said it could close in on $400 billion Canadian (US$308 billion) if widespread lockdowns return in the coming weeks. Toronto, Canada’s largest city, is on lockdown.

The government’s fall economic update proposes to send extra child-benefit payments to families next year. The government is proposing $25 billion Canadian (US$19 billion) in new spending. Freeland said Canada entered the pandemic in the strongest fiscal position of any G7 country.

“We can afford the investment,” Freeland said in Parliament. “Federal debt servicing costs relative to the size of our economy remain at a 100-year low and we are locking in those low costs.”

The government wants to bring the wage subsidy back to 75% of business payroll costs. Businesses who have seen a 30% percentage decrease in revenue have been eligible in the past. The government will also extend a business rent subsidy to mid-March.

Freeland said the measures will be removed once the economy improves, although the timing is tied to the path of the pandemic.

Freeland said Canada has recovered 80% of the 3 million jobs lost at the outset of the pandemic in Canada.

“Compare to that the United States which has recovered just over half,” Freeland said.

But Trudeau has come under criticism from opposition parties this month for saying Canadians won’t be among the first to the vaccine. He said Canada will have to wait for a vaccine because the first ones are likely to be given to citizens of the countries they are made in. He noted the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany have mass vaccine-production facilities but Canada does not.

Freeland didn't mention when Canada will get its first doses but said there will be eventually be plenty for Canadians.

“Canada has the most expansive portfolio of vaccines in the world. Ten doses for every Canadian,” Freeland said.

Opposition Conservative leader Erin O'Toole said Canadians want details on when they will get a vaccine and how it will be distributed.

“Where is the plan?” O'Toole said.

“Canadians would, in the midst of a second wave, rather have one dose in the next month than the largest portfolio 18 months from now.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo