Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who attended a NATO summit in Madrid, said he expects to attend a G20 summit in Indonesia Photo: AFP
world

Canada to attend G20 summit even if Putin goes: Trudeau

0 Comments
MADRID

Canada will take part in the G20 summit in Bali in November even if Russian President Vladimir Putin attends, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

Indonesia holds the rotating presidency of the G20 and Jakarta has come under Western pressure to exclude Russia's president from the gathering despite announcing in April that he had been invited.

Asked at a news conference the end of a NATO summit in Madrid if Ottawa would take part in the gathering if Putin is also present, Trudeau said: "We expect that Canada and all members of the G7 will be at the G20."

"It is too important a conversation on the global economy. It is too important that we be there to counteract the voice and the lies that Russia will perhaps be putting forward. There are a number of months still to go before that and anything can happen," he added.

The G7 also includes the Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Indonesia, like most major emerging economies, has tried to maintain a neutral position and called for a peaceful resolution to Russia's months-long offensive in Ukraine.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Putin in Moscow on Thursday, a day after he held talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Widodo has also invited Zelensky to the November 15-16 summit in Bali. The Ukrainian president told Widodo on Wednesday that he will attend the summit depending on who else attends.

Putin joined last October's G20 summit in Rome via videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo