The U.S.-Canadian border is due to stay closed until March 21 Photo: AFP/File
world

Canada to provide COVID swab tests at U.S. border

OTTAWA

Canada will provide mandatory swab tests at over a hundred land crossings on its border with the U.S. from Monday, the government said, as concerns over the spread of new coronavirus variants grow.

"Travelers entering Canada at land borders, unless exempt, will be required to take a test using a self-swab kit," a statement from Canada's Public Health Agency said. "This test can be taken either at the traveller's quarantine location or at a border testing site."

The border is currently closed to all but essential travel, a policy which is due to last until March 21 after it was extended on Friday.

Travelers entering Canada, unless exempt, must undergo two COVID-19 tests, one on their first day of arrival and one later in their 14-day quarantine period.

From Monday, air passengers arriving in Canada will have to undergo a three-day hotel quarantine at their own expense while they wait for the results of a coronavirus test.

Canadian media reported the telephone reservation system for the government-approved hotels was experiencing long delays on Saturday.

The country's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam on Friday underlined the danger that a growing number of coronavirus variants posed to Canadians, stressing the need for continued vigilance in the face of the pandemic.

Canada on Saturday listed over 840,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 21,000 deaths.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

