Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Canada
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, April 23, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
world

Canada to start to get Pfizer vaccines from U.S. next week

0 Comments
By ROB GILLIES
TORONTO

Canada will start getting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from the United States next week, a company spokesperson said Friday, in what will be the first time the U.S. has allowed that company's vaccine exported to Canada.

Despite Canada's tightly woven commercial ties with the U.S., it has been getting Pfizer’s vaccines from Belgium until now because U.S. authorities had kept supplies made in the U.S. for domestic use.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeated Friday that starting next week, Canada will be receiving 2 million doses a week from Pfizer alone.

Vaccinations have ramped up in Canada in recent months. Every adult in Quebec will be eligible to make a vaccine appointment on May 14 and in Ontario, Canada’s largest province, every adult can book an appointment starting May 24.

Trade-dependent Canada previously lagged on vaccinating its population of 38 million because it lacks the facilities to manufacture the vaccine itself.

Pfizer has delivered almost 160 million doses to the U.S. from its Kalamazoo, Michigan, plant and that's expected to be 200 million by the end of May.

Trudeau’s government bet on seven different vaccines manufactured elsewhere and secured advance purchase agreements — enough to get 10 doses for each Canadian.. Regulators have approved the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

But initial supply chain difficulties forced Canada to extend the time between the first shot and the second by up to four months so that everyone can be protected faster with the primary dose. The hope is to get all adults at least one shot by the end of June.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo