Canada warns citizens about possible Hong Kong exit bans

Canada warned its citizens on Thursday that Hong Kong authorities can prevent people leaving the city under a new law that has raised fears of Chinese mainland-style exit bans.
The law, granting the immigration chief powers to bar people from boarding planes to and from the city, came into effect on Sunday.
"Under this amendment, individuals, including foreigners, might be unable to leave the territory," Canada's travel advisory Twitter account said.
The tweet linked to an updated advisory Ottawa published on Tuesday that specifically mentioned the new rules.
"You may not be aware that you are the subject of movement restrictions until you try to leave Hong Kong," the advisory stated.
"In the absence of clarifying legislation, these new powers may relate to investigations into an individual, their family or an employer, and criminal and civil matters."
So-called "exit bans" are often used by mainland China against activists who challenge authorities.
They have also trapped business people involved in commercial disputes.
Some Western nations, including the United States and Britain, have criticized the law but Canada is the first to explicitly mention the exit-ban risk in a travel advisory.
Hong Kong's government says the law will not be applied to people leaving the city and is aimed at stopping illegal immigrants arriving in the city.
But the wording does not limit the power to arriving flights or immigrants, and legal experts say it could also be applied to anyone leaving Hong Kong.
In a potential recognition of those concerns, Hong Kong's government in April said it would draft subsidiary legislation specifying that the law would only be applied to inbound flights.© 2021 AFP
Xulux
Is there any reason every country isn't speaking out about this exit-ban risk?
OzBurger
Do business with the CCP at your peril.
P. Smith
Glad I visited HK before the CCP turned it into a large prison.
Good luck to the residents. Watch out for CCP boots and tanks.
Fighto!
People should be getting out - NOW.
The Hong Kong gov't is a rotten, corrupt Communist puppet, as are the courts, police and public servants. It is a horrible and dangerous police state.
It seems inevitable that Chinese (ie Hong Kongers) will be banned from leaving the island before long. Get out NOW to Canada, UK, Australia, the EU, USA, NZ, even Japan if they will accept any refugees.
They will never see Hong Kong ever again, but the option of freedom makes it the only choice.
Pukey2
Gambare:
Er, where do you want them to go? Are you going to open up your home and sponsor one of them?
Fighto!
UK offers 2.9 million visas to Hong Kongers over 23 years old :
www.bbc.com/news/uk-55847572.amp
Of course, not all wish to go to the UK, and housing is at a premium. But the UK has a moral obligation to take as many Hong Kongers who wish to emigrate. These people are not entitled to public money or housing for 10 years, but can pay their own way. They are not poor, welfare seekers.
Yes, the alternative means death at the hands of Communists, of course I'd open up a room for them.
K3PO
There's enough of them overseas already.
Sven Asai
Yes, if not affiliated with the communist system in mainland China, the most people there have not a real and reliable future there. They should have or be given a choice to quickly as possible leave HK to anywhere else, where they see or wish for a possible new start for themselves.
Laguna
Pukey2: Yes, without hesitation.
Pukey2
Sure.
M3M3M3
Probably because many other countries (ie Japan) already have identical laws allowing exit checks on departing passengers. That's ultimately all this is. If you're wanted by police, you can’t slip past anymore. Whether this will be used or abused for nefarious purposes is yet to be seen.
Yukijin
Inch by inch is how these guys work.
Sal Affist
All advanced countries have systems in place to prevent people from leaving or boarding airplanes. What's different here is that the government will do this in an arbitrary fashion to political opponents, journalists, and activist students.
Mark
Those who were at high risk has already left HK long ago, the only ones left are of a low risk and may be still undecided.
u_s__reamer
As they tighten the screws on the people of HK , the ruthless Beijing bullies and their craven lickspittle lackeys are fooling no-one. They might think their power is eternal, but these cruel Chinese faux communists have gambled away their future as a legitimate government. Their power-hungry hubris all but guarantees that they have already lost the "Mandate of Heaven".
Danielsan
Many countries also have rules regarding exits, such as departure taxes or other fees. These rules sound benign, but are really not so different from what China is doing.
Mike Donovan
And Taiwan is next
kurisupisu
I’ve met many many fantastic people in Hong Kong-it’s a shame what the Chinese government is doing to it, it almost makes me want to weep…