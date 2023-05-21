Newsletter Signup Register / Login
G7 Summit in Hiroshima
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference at the G7 Hiroshima Summit on Sunday. Photo: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS
world

Canada will keep training Ukrainian soldiers, maybe pilots: Trudeau

0 Comments
TOKYO

Canada will support Ukraine for as long and as much as necessary in its conflict with Russia, including the training of Ukrainian soldiers and possibly pilots, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

Trudeau, who said he conveyed his backing to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit taking place in Hiroshima, told reporters at a news conference "we're always looking to do more" when it came to support for Ukraine.

Trudeau and other leaders from the G7, which also includes the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France and Italy, this weekend sent a clear signal to Russia on their strong support for Ukraine in its conflict.

When asked about training for the Ukrainian military, Trudeau said Canada would continue to train soldiers and that could potentially be extended to training pilots.

President Joe Biden and senior U.S. officials told G7 leaders on Friday that Washington supports joint allied training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo