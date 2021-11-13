Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Haiti US Fuel Crisis
A police officer patrols at an intersection in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The U.S. government is urging U.S. citizens to leave Haiti given the country's deepening insecurity and a severe lack of fuel that has affected hospitals, schools and banks. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
world

Canada withdrawing nonessential embassy staff from Haiti

OTTAWA, Ontario

Canada said it is temporarily withdrawing nonessential staff from its embassy in Haiti.

The move comes in response to a spike in gang-related violence in Haiti and a severe lack of fuel that has affected hospitals, schools and banks.

Global Affairs Canada said Friday the embassy in Port-au-Prince remains open, but all Canadians should avoid nonessential travel to the country.

The fuel shortage has threatened basic services across much of Haiti, which is still recovering from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in July.

The country has also been beset by widespread gang violence, with U.S. and Haitian authorities trying to secure the release of 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped last month.

That group includes one Canadian.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

