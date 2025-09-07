 Japan Today
Canadian military member found dead in Latvia after four-day search

By Mike Stone
WASHINGTON

A Canadian Armed Forces member who went missing in Latvia earlier this week has been found dead, the Canadian military said on Saturday.

Warrant Officer George Hohl, 20-year military veteran deployed on NATO's Operation REASSURANCE, was found dead on Friday after disappearing Tuesday in the Baltic nation where Canada maintains troops as part of a multinational brigade.

Hohl was a Vehicle Technician from 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron based in Edmonton, Alberta. He had been serving with the Aviation Battalion under NATO's Multinational Brigade-Latvia when he went missing near the Ādaži military base.

Canadian Forces Military Police are assisting Latvian authorities in investigating the circumstances surrounding Hohl's death, though officials said "there is no indication this incident poses an increased threat to our deployed members' safety and security."

Chief of Defense Staff General Jennie Carignan called the loss devastating for the entire Canadian Armed Forces, saying Hohl would be remembered for his dedicated service.

The warrant officer had multiple deployments including domestic disaster relief operations and previous tours on Operation REASSURANCE, Canada's contribution to NATO's enhanced forward presence in Eastern Europe established following Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Operation REASSURANCE involves approximately 2,200 Canadian personnel rotating through the Baltic state.

An investigation into Hohl's death is ongoing, according to the Canadian military's statement.

