Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Americas Summit
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
world

Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID a second time

0 Comments
By ROB GILLIES
TORONTO

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and just days after he met in person with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The announcement came in a tweet Monday in which he urged everyone to get vaccinated. Trudeau said he feels OK and said that’s because he’s been vaccinated.

The positive test comes after he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Biden took a “family photo” with Trudeau on Friday and met with him on Thursday.

Trudeau also tested positive in January.

The prime minister also had isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus — shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: 19th to Early 20th Century

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Life as an English Teacher on Awaji Island

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 6-12

Savvy Tokyo