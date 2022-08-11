Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau visits Montreal
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a roundtable discussion with members of Sun Youth non-profit organization, victims and survivors of violent crime in Montreal, Quebec, Canada July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Evan Buhler/File Photo Photo: Reuters/EVAN BUHLER
world

Canadian police arrest 22 in crackdown on gun and drug smugglers

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Canadian police arrested 22 people, seized 27 handguns and drugs worth C$1.3 million ($1 million) during a 10-month investigation into a gun- and drug-trafficking network operating in Canada and the United States, authorities said on Wednesday.

The seized guns were obtained illegally and with criminal intent, Ontario Provincial Police Chief Superintendent Paul Mackey told reporters. He said Canadian authorities worked with U.S. law enforcement officials on the crackdown.

With gun crime on the rise, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has proposed freezing handgun purchases as part of a broader gun control package under consideration in parliament.

Last week Canada announced a temporary ban on the import of handguns until the legislation is implemented. Canada has much stricter gun laws than the United States.

Police brought more than 400 charges by the time the investigation concluded in late July, according to York Regional Police in Ontario, Canada's most populous province. The drugs included cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo