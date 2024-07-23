 Japan Today
world

Canadian police charge two men with threatening Trudeau, political leaders

TORONTO

Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Monday they charged two Alberta men with uttering threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political leaders.

Police said one person allegedly posted threats on May 10 on social media platform X to kill Trudeau and another posted threats on YouTube on June 7 to kill Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh.

A 23-year-old Calgary man was charged with one count of uttering threats and a 67-year-old Edmonton man with three counts of uttering threats. Each is scheduled to appear in court this week.

"In the digital age, where so many interactions occur online and are perceived to be anonymous, there is a belief that virtual actions and words do not have consequences," Inspector Matthew Johnson said in a statement.

"When these virtual actions or words cross the boundaries of Charter-protected speech and constitute criminal activity, police will investigate thoroughly to hold those responsible accountable."

Following the assassination attempt against U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump earlier this month, Canada's Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc said Canadian security and law enforcement officials were exercising increased vigilance.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

