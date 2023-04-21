Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Canadian police investigating C$20 million gold heist at Toronto airport

0 Comments
By Nia Williams
TORONTO

Canadian police are investigating the theft of a C$20 million ($14.84 million) cargo of gold and other valuables that was stolen from a holding facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday.

The cargo was reported missing after arriving on an aircraft early Monday evening, Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn told a news conference on Thursday.

Duivesteyn said after the aircraft landed the cargo was unloaded and taken to a holding facility, as per normal procedure, but disappeared some time afterwards.

"Subsequent to its arrival this high value cargo was removed by illegal means from the holding facility," Duivesteyn told reporters.

The cargo was reported missing to police a short time later.

Duivesteyn would not say where the aircraft carrying the cargo had come from, or its final destination.

"This is very rare," he added.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Confessions & Confusions: Our Foster Girl Leaves the Nest

Savvy Tokyo