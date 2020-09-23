Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Canadian woman attempted to send a ricin-laced letter to Donald Trump Photo: AFP/File
world

Canadian woman charged over ricin letter sent to Trump

0 Comments
By SAUL LOEB
NEW YORK

A Canadian woman accused of sending a ricin poison-laced letter to Donald Trump was formally charged on Tuesday with threatening the President of the United States.

Pascale Ferrier, a 53-year-old from Quebec, made a brief appearance in a federal court in Buffalo, New York after her arrest at a border crossing over the weekend.

Through a French-English interpreter she requested representation from a court-appointed lawyer.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth Schroeder entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf, which grants her more rights at this stage in the proceedings.

According to the indictment made public Tuesday, Ferrier sent an envelope to the White House containing ricin, an extremely toxic plant protein derived from castor bean plant seeds.

"I found a new name for you: 'The Ugly Tyrant Clown' I hope you like it," read a note in the letter, according to an FBI special agent bomb technician who filed an affadavit as part of the criminal complaint.

"You ruin USA and lead them to disaster," the note continued. "Give up and remove your application for this election. So I made a "Special Gift" for you to make a decision. This gift is in this letter."

"If it doesn't work, I'll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I'll be able to come. Enjoy! FREE REBEL SPIRIT."

The affadavit said investigators found six additional letters sent to Texas in mid-September to people staffing detention centers where Ferrier was held in 2019 after her arrest for weapons possession.

She used similar language in all the letters and on social media accounts attributed to her, according to court documents.

On Tuesday Ferrier spoke only in monosyllables and requested a special hearing set for Sept 28.

U.S. prosecutors will need to prove her identity before continuing the proceedings.

Deemed a flight risk, Ferrier will be held until then without bail.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

8 Fascinating Spiritual Getaways in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #98: Saxophone Players Serenade Midnight Passengers Stranded at Shinjuku Station

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo