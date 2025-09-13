 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Congo-Capsized-Boat
Students are among the dead in a boat capsize in Congo that claimed dozens of lives. (AP Graphic)
world

Capsizing kills more than 100 people in Congo in the second deadly boat accident this week

0 Comments
By JEAN-YVES KAMALE
KINSHASA, Congo

A boat with nearly 500 passengers caught fire and capsized in northwestern Congo, killing 107 people and leaving 146 missing, authorities said Friday, in the region's second deadly boat accident over the past week.

The latest accident took place Thursday along the Congo River in the Equateur Province’s Lukolela territory, the Congolese humanitarian affairs ministry said in a report.

It came a day after 86 people were killed and several others left missing Wednesday in a separate boat accident in the province's Basankusu territory, bringing the total deaths to nearly 200.

It was not immediately clear what caused either accident.

State media attributed Wednesday's accident to “improper loading and night navigation," citing reports from the scene. Images that appeared to be from the scene showed villagers gathered around bodies as they mourned.

A local civil society group blamed Wednesday's accident on the government and claimed the toll was higher. Authorities could not be immediately reached for comment.

The capsizing of boats is becoming increasingly frequent in this central African nation as more people are abandoning the few available roads for cheaper, wooden vessels crumbling under the weight of passengers and their goods.

In such trips, life jackets are rare and the vessels are usually overloaded.

Many of the boats also travel at night, complicating rescue efforts during accidents and leaving many bodies often unaccounted for.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands & Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Design Ah! Exhibition Neo: A Must-See Exhibit for Design Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

10 Polite Japanese Phrases to Use at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Micro-Apartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Getting The Birth Control (Oral Contraceptive) Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Supporting Your Child In The Japanese School System

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sustainable Fashion Brands in Japan That Use Natural Materials

Savvy Tokyo

Indian Workers in Japan: How 50,000 Jobs Are Opening Up for Indians

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 9–15, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Bamboo Forests in Kyoto That Aren’t Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel