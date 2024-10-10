 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) Defence Ministers’ Joint Press Conference Meeting (FDMM) in Singapore
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Defence Minister Judith Collins speaks at the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) Defence Ministers’ Joint Press Conference Meeting (FDMM) on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore May 31, 2024. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo Image: Reuters/Caroline Chia
world

Captain's gender had nothing to do with sinking of New Zealand naval ship, says defense minister

0 Comments
By Lucy Craymer
WELLINGTON

New Zealand's defense minister on Thursday publicly criticized online trolling of the female captain of a naval vessel that sunk at the weekend, saying while the cause of the incident was unknown, it had nothing to do with the captain’s gender.

The Manawanui, the navy's specialist dive and hydrographic vessel, sank on Sunday on a reef off the coast of Samoa that it was surveying. Its 75 crew and passengers were ordered to abandon the vessel in life rafts and were later rescued.

"A court of inquiry has been stood up to establish what caused this terrible incident. The one thing that we already know did not cause it is the gender of the ship's captain," said Judith Collins, who is New Zealand’s first female defense minister.

She said she was appalled to see the comments online from "armchair admirals, people who will never have to make decisions which mean life or death for their subordinates."

"I thought seriously in 2024 what the hell is going on here with people who are sitting there in their armchair operating a keyboard making comments about people that they do not know, about an area they do not know and they are just vile. Where's a bit of decency," she said.

She added women in uniform were being abused in the street following the incident.

"This is outrageous behavior and New Zealand is not known for this and we are better than it," she added.

New Zealand has long been known for its progressive stance on gender equality with the country's female population the first in the world to gain suffrage. But women in authority, including former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, have often come in for much worse treatment than their male counterparts by members of the public - a topic that has been hotly debated in parliament and local media.

Around 20% of New Zealand's uniformed defense force personnel are women. The country's Navy has just five vessels in service after the sinking of the Manawanui.

The Defense Force said an interim report will be made by mid-November and the final report will be released to the public.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Best Fall Foods In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Skincare Products for Fall 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Farmers’ Markets Bask In The Bounty Of Fall Produce

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Sign Up for the GaijinPot Expo 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Yasui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel