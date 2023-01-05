Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Car bombs kill 35, burn houses in central Somalia

0 Comments
By Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU

Two car bombs detonated by al Shabaab militants in central Somalia on Wednesday killed at least 35 people, including eight members of a single family, and wounded 40 more, a senior police officer said.

The attack in the town of Mahas was the latest in a series by al-Qaida affiliate al Shabaab since government forces and allied clan militias last year began pushing the insurgents out of territory they had long held.

"Most of the dead are civilians. They are women and children," Hassan-Kafi Mohamed Ibrahim, deputy police commissioner of Hirshabelle State, told Reuters. "Only one child survived from a family of nine members. Other families also lost half of their members. The two suicide car bombs burnt many civilian homes to ashes."

Mahas District Commissioner Mumin Mohamed Halane told state radio that one bomb targeted his house and the other hit the home of a federal lawmaker.

Al Shabaab’s media office claimed responsibility in a statement, saying it had targeted "apostate militias and soldiers" and put the number of dead at 87.

Al Shabaab often gives higher casualty figures than local officials and residents.

Al Shabaab has been waging an insurgency against Somalia's government since 2007. It was pushed out of Hiraan, the region where Mahas is located, last year by government forces and allied clan militias known as macawisley.

The soldiers and militiamen have received support from United States and African Union troops during their offensive.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's government says the operations have killed hundreds of al Shabaab fighters and recaptured dozens of settlements, although many battlefield claims cannot be independently verified.

Despite the offensive, al Shabaab has carried out frequent attacks in recent months, including several in the capital Mogadishu against government installations and hotels.

Al Shabaab's activities have also restricted deliveries of international aid, compounding the impact of the Horn of Africa's worst drought in four decades.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog