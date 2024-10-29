Car crashes through Australian school fence, killing boy, injuring 4 other children

Victoria Police establish a crime scene outside of Auburn South Primary School, Tooronga Rd, Hawthorn East, in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)

A car crashed into a Melbourne school on Tuesday, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring four other children.

The car crashed through a fence at the Auburn South Primary School just after 2:30 p.m., a police statement said.

The driver, a a 40-year-old woman, was arrested and will be interviewed, police said, adding that the cause of the crash will be investigated. Local media said the woman had just picked up her daughter at the school and was in the car.

The injured children had been sitting on a park bench, an unnamed Education Department official said, according to Australia Broadcasting Corp. Two 11-year-old girls, a 10-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were taken to hospital. The 11-year-old boy died in hospital, police said.

An Education Department spokesperson declined to comment to The Associated Press.

